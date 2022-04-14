Village in Russia's Belgorod region hit by Ukrainian shelling - Governor

A village in Russia's Belgorod region has come under fire from Ukraine, the region's governor said on Thursday, the latest of a series of reported cross-border attacks.

"The village of Spodaryushino has been subjected to fire from Ukraine," Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said in a post on the Telegram messaging service. He said no one had been injured and that the village and one other settlement had been evacuated.

Ukraine's defence ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment on allgeations of cross-border shelling.

