Left Menu

Kunal Ghosh slams WB Governor, calls him BJP agent

Trinamool Congress spokesperson and state general secretary, Kunal Ghosh, on Friday, slammed the West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and called him a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) agent.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 14-04-2022 18:57 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 18:57 IST
Kunal Ghosh slams WB Governor, calls him BJP agent
TMC general secretary Kunal Ghosh (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Trinamool Congress spokesperson and state general secretary, Kunal Ghosh, on Friday, slammed the West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and called him a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) agent. "He (Dhankar) has become a BJP agent and BJP person who doesn't see development in Bengal. He is maligning Bengal with a clear political intention," said Ghosh.

Highlighting the lens through the positives in the state, Ghosh emphasised the awards the state of West Bengal had won, he also mentioned that the 'governor's tweet and attitude would be protested against.' Earlier, Dhankar had mentioned the need to focus on the spirit of the Indian Constitution. The whole tussle of words started amid the row over the gang rape and death of a minor, where a 14-year-old girl died after she was allegedly gang-raped in Hanskhali in Nadia district. The victim's family accused the son of a Trinamool Congress panchayat leader in the case. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backlash from fans!

BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backla...

 Korea Rep
2
SpaceX Crew-4 mission to space station deferred again

SpaceX Crew-4 mission to space station deferred again

 United States
3
World News Roundup: Factbox-Who is Ukraine's Viktor Medvedchuk, a prominent Putin ally?; Soviet-era drone that crashed in Croatia carried the aerial bomb, experts say and more

World News Roundup: Factbox-Who is Ukraine's Viktor Medvedchuk, a prominent ...

 Global
4
Prasol Chemicals files draft papers with Sebi; eyes up to Rs 800 cr via IPO

Prasol Chemicals files draft papers with Sebi; eyes up to Rs 800 cr via IPO

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022