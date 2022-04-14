Left Menu

HC grants bail to ex-MP Umakant Yadav

The Allahabad High Court has granted bail to former MP Umakant Yadav in a case registered against him under Gangsters Act.The former Azamgarh MP was in the jail since February 21 and had submitted in his bail plea that he has been implicated in a false case.His counsel contended that all criminal cases against him were lodged prior to 2009. Let the applicant be released on bail in the aforesaid case, said the court.The order was passed on April 12.

PTI | Allahabad | Updated: 14-04-2022 19:42 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 19:42 IST
The Allahabad High Court has granted bail to former MP Umakant Yadav in a case registered against him under Gangsters Act.

The former Azamgarh MP was in the jail since February 21 and had submitted in his bail plea that he has been implicated in a false case.

His counsel contended that all criminal cases against him were lodged prior to 2009. The applicant has ever since maintained peace and has been a law abiding citizen, his counsel said, adding that the 68-year-old former MP is suffering from various age-related ailments.

Justice Ajay Bhanot after hearing the argument said, ''I see merit in the submissions of learned counsel for the applicant and accordingly hold that the applicant is entitled to be enlarged on bail.'' ''In the light of the preceding discussion and without making any observations on the merits of the case, the bail application is allowed. Let the applicant be released on bail in the aforesaid case,'' said the court.

The order was passed on April 12.

