Canada to deploy military personnel to Poland to support Ukrainian refugees

Canada will deploy up to 150 military personnel to Poland to support Ukrainians fleeing Russia's war and address a growing refugee crisis at Poland's border with Ukraine, Defense Minister Anita Anand said on Thursday.

More than half of the over 4.5 million who have left since Russia's Feb. 24 invasion have gone to neighbouring Poland.

