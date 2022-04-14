Left Menu

U.S. believes Russian warship still dealing with fire - defense official

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-04-2022 20:54 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 20:54 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States believes the Russian warship Moskva is still dealing with a fire and is under the assumption that the cruiser is heading to Sevastopol, a senior U.S. defense official said on Thursday. "Our assessment is that she still appears to be battling a fire on board," the official said, adding that the ship is believed to have experienced significant damage.

Russia said the crew of the warship had been evacuated and measures were being taken to tow the stricken ship back to port, after an explosion of ammunition on board that Ukraine said was caused by a missile strike.

