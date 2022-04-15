Russia says flagship missile cruise ship has sunk after fire

Russia's defence ministry said the missile cruiser Moskva, the flagship of Russia's Black Sea fleet, sank as it was towed back to port in stormy weather following an explosion and fire, Russian news agencies reported on Thursday.

The defence ministry had said earlier on Thursday that the Soviet-era ship had been badly damaged by the fire, which Ukraine said was a result of its missile strike.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)