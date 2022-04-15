Israeli police, Palestinians clash at Jerusalem holy site
Israeli police clashed with masked, stone-throwing Palestinians at a Jerusalem holy site on Friday, police said, two weeks into the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.
Police said they entered the compound, revered by Jews as the Temple Mount and by Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary, to disperse a crowd throwing rocks toward the prayer site of the Western Wall nearby.
