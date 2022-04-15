Fire at carton factory in Noida, none injured

A fire broke out at a corrugated cardboard box factory in Noida on Friday morning but no person was injured, officials said.

Twelve fire tenders were rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control, they said.

According to the officials, the cause of the fire, which broke out around 7 am at the factory in Sector 65, was yet to be ascertained.

''The chief fire officer and his team reached the spot immediately. Twelve fire tenders were deployed and the blaze was controlled. ''Four fire tenders have been stationed at the spot in a precautionary measure,'' a police spokesperson said.

There was no immediate report of injury to any person, officials said.

