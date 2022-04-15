Left Menu

TN: Teacher suspended in Kanyakumari over allegations of religious conversion

After the parents of a class 6 student lodged a complaint against a teacher for his alleged attempts at religious conversion in Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari, state Education Minister Anbil Mahesh has said that the teacher was suspended, however, the detailed inquiry report is awaited.

After the parents of a class 6 student lodged a complaint against a teacher for his alleged attempts at religious conversion in Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari, state Education Minister Anbil Mahesh has said that the teacher was suspended, however, the detailed inquiry report is awaited. Speaking to ANI over the matter on Thursday, Mahesh said, "We have suspended the teacher but awaiting a detailed inquiry (report) on what exactly happened...We have issued appointment circulars to all government schools on what steps are to be taken."

Notably, it was alleged that school teacher Beatrice Thangam made objectionable statements about Hindus to the student and glorified Christianity. Following the incident, the teacher was suspended after the parents of the student lodged a complaint.

The parents of the student went to the school and enquired about the incident. Police were also called in to take note of it. Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

