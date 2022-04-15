Ukraine deputy PM: 9 humanitarian corridors agreed for Friday

Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said nine humanitarian corridors had been agreed for Friday to evacuate civilians, including by private car from the besieged city of Mariupol.

Other evacuation routes include ones from Berdiansk, Tokmak, Enerhodar, and Sievierodonetsk.

