France's Macron says Stellantis CEO's pay package is "shocking
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 15-04-2022 12:29 IST | Created: 15-04-2022 12:25 IST
- Country:
- France
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday the 2021 compensation package for Stellantis Chief Executive Carlos Tavares was "shocking" and "excessive", adding his voice to a general outcry over the payout.
"We're talking about astronomical sums here ... we should put a cap on these, this could work if we act at a European level", Macron told franceinfo radio.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Macron
- Emmanuel Macron
- European
- French
- Carlos Tavares
Advertisement
ALSO READ
BRIEF-Macron And Le Pen Seen Leading 1st Round Of France's Presidential Election-OpinionWay-Kea Partners
BRIEF-Macron And Le Pen Seen Leading 1st Round Of France's Presidential Election -IFOP-Fiducial Poll
BRIEF-Macron And Le Pen Seen Leading 1st Round Of France's Presidential Election-BVA Poll For RTL And Orange
French oppose Macron's proposed later retirement, poll shows as election looms
BRIEF-Macron And Le Pen Seen Leading 1st Round Of France's Presidential Election-Ipsos-Sopra Steria poll