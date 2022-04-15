Left Menu

Maha: Court remands lawyer Sadavarte to police custody till April 18

PTI | Satara | Updated: 15-04-2022 13:42 IST | Created: 15-04-2022 13:39 IST
Maha: Court remands lawyer Sadavarte to police custody till April 18
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A local court here on Friday remanded lawyer Gunaratna Sadavarte to police custody till April 18 in connection with a case of alleged use of objectionable language during the agitations for Maratha reservation in 2020.

Sadavarte was brought to Satara on Thursday and was arrested in the case registered against him at Satara city police station.

The lawyer was produced before a court and was remanded to police custody till April 18.

Public prosecutor Anjum Pathan had sought police custody for 14 days, citing that the accused's voice samples need to be taken and a probe needs to be conducted to find out if he was instigated by someone to make objectionable comments.

A person had filed a police complaint alleging that Sadavarte had used objectionable words on a TV channel during the Maratha reservation agitations in 2020, an official said.

Based on the complaint, the Satara police had registered an FIR against the advocate, he said.

Sadavarte, who represents the striking workers of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation, was arrested along with several MSRTC workers by the Mumbai police last week after they staged a protest outside NCP chief Sharad Pawar's residence here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Prasol Chemicals files draft papers with Sebi; eyes up to Rs 800 cr via IPO

Prasol Chemicals files draft papers with Sebi; eyes up to Rs 800 cr via IPO

 India
2
Why so cold? Webb's mid-infrared instrument drops to below -266 degrees Celsius

Why so cold? Webb's mid-infrared instrument drops to below -266 degrees Cels...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Earliest evidence of Maya calendar found inside Guatemalan pyramid; Church of the Holy Sepulchre's ancient altar rediscovered, researchers say

Science News Roundup: Earliest evidence of Maya calendar found inside Guatem...

 Global
4
Imran Khan's ex-wife suggests he can join 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

Imran Khan's ex-wife suggests he can join 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022