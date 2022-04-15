Left Menu

Three juveniles held for killing ice-cream vendor in Bhajanpura

Three juveniles were apprehended on Friday for allegedly stabbing a 45-year-old ice-cream vendor to death in northeast Delhis Bhajanpura, police said.According to police, the incident took place in Subhash Vihar area on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2022 17:34 IST | Created: 15-04-2022 17:06 IST
Three juveniles held for killing ice-cream vendor in Bhajanpura
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Three juveniles were apprehended on Friday for allegedly stabbing a 45-year-old ice-cream vendor to death in northeast Delhi's Bhajanpura, police said.

According to police, the incident took place in Subhash Vihar area on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. Two baton swords used in the crime were also recovered from them.

All the juveniles who were aged between 15 to 16 years had fled to Meerut (UP) after killing Tamkeen and later returned back to their Delhi home, police said.

Police said Tamkeen used to be an ice-cream vendor in the morning and would sell vegetables in the evening.

The victim used to taunt and threaten the minors and a day before the murder, Tamkeen had slapped one of them which led to a scuffle between them, the police added.

The victim was standing near his house when three juveniles allegedly came on foot and stabbed him. They fled from the spot in a motorcycle.

The injured man was taken to GTB hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, said Devesh Kumar Mahla, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast).

A case was registered under sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code in connection with the incident, he said.

After scanning through all CCTV footages and based on secret information, all the three juveniles were apprehended on Friday from Delhi, he added.

''During interrogation, they disclosed that Tamkeen used to taunt and threatened then and a day prior to the incident, he had slapped one of them which led to a scuffle between them. So, they wanted to take revenge and killed him,'' the senior police officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Prasol Chemicals files draft papers with Sebi; eyes up to Rs 800 cr via IPO

Prasol Chemicals files draft papers with Sebi; eyes up to Rs 800 cr via IPO

 India
2
Why so cold? Webb's mid-infrared instrument drops to below -266 degrees Celsius

Why so cold? Webb's mid-infrared instrument drops to below -266 degrees Cels...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Earliest evidence of Maya calendar found inside Guatemalan pyramid; Church of the Holy Sepulchre's ancient altar rediscovered, researchers say

Science News Roundup: Earliest evidence of Maya calendar found inside Guatem...

 Global
4
Imran Khan's ex-wife suggests he can join 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

Imran Khan's ex-wife suggests he can join 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022