Uk’d CM inaugurates 15 pedestrian bridges linking 64 villages in hilly districts

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday inaugurated 15 pedestrian bridges linking more than 60 villages situated along the banks of rivers and rivulets in six hilly districts of the state. While inaugurating the viaducts digitally, Dhami said the bridges will rid residents of these villages of the hardships faced by them during monsoon when water levels of these rivers and rivulets rise disrupting normal life. Built jointly by the ICICI Foundation and HESCO, an NGO working in the field of environment, the bridges connect 64 villages. The chief minister said such innovative projects should be taken up on a larger scale to help people living in the hilly areas of the state. He also hoped that the ICICI Foundation and HESCO, founded by noted environmentalist Padma Bhushan Anil Prakash Joshi, will extend such experiments to other areas of the state as well. Niti Ayog Vice Chairperson Rajiv Kumar said the commission will extend all possible help for the development of Uttarakhand.

