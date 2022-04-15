Left Menu

PTI | Patiala | Updated: 15-04-2022 17:55 IST | Created: 15-04-2022 17:38 IST
Key accused in 35-yr old man's murder in Patiala nabbed from Dehradun
The newly formed anti-gangster task force (AGTF) of Punjab police has arrested a key accused in the murder of a 35-year-old man here, police on Friday said.

Harvir, said to be an aide of gangster Lawence Bishnoi, was nabbed from Dehradun on Thursday, they said. Dharminder Singh of Daun Kalan village was shot dead over a week ago near the Punjabi University in Patiala during an altercation with some acquaintances.

Additional DGP AGTF Promod Ban told reporters that Patiala Police and AGTF in a joint operation arrested main accused Harvir from Dehradun.

''Subsequently, another co-accused Tejinder Singh alias Fauji has also been arrested. All efforts are on to nab the remaining accused,'' he said.

He said that six out of eight accused have been arrested so far.

During the operation to nab Harvir, a personnel of the Punjab Police suffered a fracture in his arm, Ban said.

The state government had set up the task force a few days ago with an aim to wipe out the gangster network operating across the state.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had a week ago told the AGTF to stamp out gangsters from the state in order to repose people's faith and confidence in the law and order machinery.

Mann had called the menace of gangsterism a blot on a peaceful state like Punjab.

