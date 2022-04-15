Left Menu

Ukraine says street battles ongoing in Mariupol

Reuters | Updated: 15-04-2022 18:43 IST | Created: 15-04-2022 18:43 IST
Ukraine's defence ministry spokesman Oleksandr Motuzyanyk said on Friday that street battles were ongoing in the besieged port city of Mariupol, which Russian forces had not managed to completely capture.

Motuzyanyk said active fighting was taking place around Mariupol's Illich Steel and Iron Works, as well as in the port area.

