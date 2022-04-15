Russia blocks access to website of Radio France Internationale
Reuters | Updated: 15-04-2022 18:56 IST | Created: 15-04-2022 18:56 IST
Russia has blocked access to the website of French public broadcaster Radio France Internationale, a register maintained by Russia's communications watchdog Roskomnadzor showed on Friday.
Earlier on Friday, online newspaper The Moscow Times said its Russian-language website had also been blocked by the regulator.
