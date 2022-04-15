Left Menu

Explosive seizure case: NIA conducts searches at two locations in Mizoram

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted searches at two locations in Mizoram in connection with the explosive seizure case, the investigative agency said on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2022 19:31 IST | Created: 15-04-2022 19:31 IST
Explosive seizure case: NIA conducts searches at two locations in Mizoram
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted searches at two locations in Mizoram in connection with the explosive seizure case, the investigative agency said on Friday. The case pertains to the recovery of 2421.12 kilograms of explosives including 1,000 detonators and 4,500 metres of detonating fuse from a vehicle and a recovery of Rs 73,500 and Myanmar Currency of 9,35,500 Kyat from Mizoram on January 21.

This case was initially registered on January 21 this year by Tipa Police Station in Siaha district in Mizoram and re-registered by NIA on March 2. The NIA claimed to have recovered incriminating documents and digital devices during searches conducted at the premises of two accused persons. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Prasol Chemicals files draft papers with Sebi; eyes up to Rs 800 cr via IPO

Prasol Chemicals files draft papers with Sebi; eyes up to Rs 800 cr via IPO

 India
2
Why so cold? Webb's mid-infrared instrument drops to below -266 degrees Celsius

Why so cold? Webb's mid-infrared instrument drops to below -266 degrees Cels...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Earliest evidence of Maya calendar found inside Guatemalan pyramid; Church of the Holy Sepulchre's ancient altar rediscovered, researchers say

Science News Roundup: Earliest evidence of Maya calendar found inside Guatem...

 Global
4
Multi-colored plants are suddenly a home decor ‘must-have’. Here’s how to keep them alive

Multi-colored plants are suddenly a home decor ‘must-have’. Here’s how to ke...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022