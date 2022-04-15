Left Menu

Maha: PFI workers booked in Mumbra for protest outside mosque over Ram Navami violence

PTI | Thane | Updated: 15-04-2022 22:28 IST | Created: 15-04-2022 22:28 IST
Several Popular Front of India activists were booked in Mumbra area of Thane district for holding an unauthorised protest in front of a mosque here on Friday, a police official said.

Mumbra police station senior inspector Ashok Kadlag told PTI no arrest had been made so far in the case registered under section 188 of IPC as well as provisions related to prohibitory orders in place here.

PFI office-bearer Abdul Mateen Shekani said the protest was organised to highlight ''atrocities'' against Muslims post incidents of violence in some states on Ram Navami on April 10.

Violence was reported from some areas in Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat etc, leading to the state governments there demolishing allegedly illegal portions of the homes of the accused.

