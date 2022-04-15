Left Menu

Navjot Singh Sidhu stays away from meeting called by new Punjab Congress chief Warring

Former Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu was absent from a meeting held by newly-appointed Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring on Friday.

ANI | Amritsar (Punjab) | Updated: 15-04-2022 22:39 IST | Created: 15-04-2022 22:39 IST
Navjot Singh Sidhu stays away from meeting called by new Punjab Congress chief Warring
Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu was absent from a meeting held by newly-appointed Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring on Friday. The meeting chaired by Warring was held with leaders from all over Amritsar.

Warring stated that he paid his respects to Golden Temple and sought guidance from the senior Congress leaders. He also informed that he tried reaching out to Sidhu but couldn't get through on calls and later came to know about Sidhu's Samral visit.

Earlier, Sidhu reached the house of former MLA Amrik Singh Dhillon in Samrala and said that he will continue to fight for the interests of Punjab. "I will continue to fight for the interests of Punjab. During the meeting held today, we formed 'Team Sidhu' to look into the problems raised by party MLAs. I met the rebel MLAs of the state as well in this meet." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Multi-colored plants are suddenly a home decor ‘must-have’. Here’s how to keep them alive

Multi-colored plants are suddenly a home decor ‘must-have’. Here’s how to ke...

 Australia
2
Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's air defense identification zone

Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's air defense identification zone

 Taiwan
3
Germany's Scholz wants extra 2 bln euros for military to help Ukraine - source

Germany's Scholz wants extra 2 bln euros for military to help Ukraine - sour...

 Germany
4
S Korea to remove most virus restrictions as omicron slows

S Korea to remove most virus restrictions as omicron slows

 South Korea

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022