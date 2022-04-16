Left Menu

Police: 3 found shot to death in Indianapolis apartment

Communities are shaken, they are broken because we continue to answer violence for violence and that is not acceptable in our community. Chelsea Laureano, who lives in the building across from where the shooting happened, told The Indianapolis Star that she was unloading groceries when she heard people screaming and a woman yelling to call the police.

PTI | Indianapolis | Updated: 16-04-2022 11:20 IST | Created: 16-04-2022 10:30 IST
Police: 3 found shot to death in Indianapolis apartment
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • United States

Three people were found shot to death Friday inside an Indianapolis apartment, police said.

Police officers found the three adults dead after being called to the Oaks of Eagle Creek apartment complex on the city's northwest side about a reported shooting, said Officer Samone Burris with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

She said there was no threat to the public and police were not looking for a suspect. Investigators believe the shooting was a murder-suicide, police said in a news release. Homicide detectives were on scene talking to witnesses and gathering evidence, Burris said. "Conflict resolution cannot be solved with gun violence," she said. "People lose their lives. Communities are shaken, they are broken because we continue to answer violence for violence and that is not acceptable in our community." Chelsea Laureano, who lives in the building across from where the shooting happened, told The Indianapolis Star that she was unloading groceries when she heard people screaming and a woman yelling to call the police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's air defense identification zone

Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's air defense identification zone

 Taiwan
2
10-year-old boy kidnapped, killed; cousin among 3 arrested

10-year-old boy kidnapped, killed; cousin among 3 arrested

 India
3
Multi-colored plants are suddenly a home decor ‘must-have’. Here’s how to keep them alive

Multi-colored plants are suddenly a home decor ‘must-have’. Here’s how to ke...

 Australia
4
Passenger's phone catches fire on IndiGo flight, creates panic

Passenger's phone catches fire on IndiGo flight, creates panic

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022