Ukraine deputy PM: 9 evacuation corridors, including Mariupol, agreed for Saturday

Updated: 16-04-2022 12:37 IST | Created: 16-04-2022 12:20 IST
Iryna Vereshchuk Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said nine humanitarian corridors had been agreed for Saturday to evacuate civilians, including from the besieged city of Mariupol by private cars.

Vereshchuk said in a statement that five of the nine evacuation corridors were from Ukraine's Luhansk region in the east of the country, which local officials have said is under heavy shelling.

