Two held with charas worth over Rs 60 lakh in Mumbai

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-04-2022 16:19 IST | Created: 16-04-2022 15:43 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Mumbai police arrested two persons for alleged possession of charas (cannabis) worth over Rs 60 lakh in Dharavi area of central Mumbai, police said on Saturday.

The ANC's Bandra unit was patrolling the area on Friday night when it intercepted Sunil Nayak (45), a resident of Rajasthan, and Nevaji Aliman Miya (60), who hailed from Champaran in Bihar, an official said.

The accused were roaming suspiciously near a bus stop in Dharavi Koliwada, he said.

The police recovered 2.025 kg of charas, worth Rs 60.75 lakh from the duo, he said.

Investigations have revealed that the accused were actively involved in drug trafficking in the city and suburbs, the official said.

