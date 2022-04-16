Left Menu

ED begins probe against Jharkhand minister Alamgir Alam named in case related to tender

Enforcement Directorate (ED) has started an investigation of a case registered in Barharwa police station in Sahibganj Jharkhand in which cabinet minister Alamgir Alam has also been named.

ANI | Ranchi (Jharkhand) | Updated: 16-04-2022 18:01 IST | Created: 16-04-2022 18:01 IST
ED begins probe against Jharkhand minister Alamgir Alam named in case related to tender
Jharkhand minister Alamgir Alam (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Based on this FIR registered with Jharkhand Police related to a tender, ED is now investigating the case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (15 of 2003).

ED Zonal office Ranchi has summoned the complainant Shambhu Nandan Kumar and sought all the details of the FIR, and full details of the tender in which the persons accused in the FIR caused an obstruction. (ANI)

