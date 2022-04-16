Moscow bars entry to Russia for UK's Johnson, Truss, Wallace

Russia's foreign ministry said on Saturday it had barred entry to the country for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace and 10 other British government members and politicians.

The move was taken "in view of the unprecedented hostile action by the British Government, in particular the imposition of sanctions against senior Russian officials," the ministry said in a statement, adding that it would expand the list soon. The Kremlin has described Johnson, who has been one of Ukraine's staunchest backers, as "the most active participant in the race to be anti-Russian".

A week ago, Johnson visited Kyiv where he and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy praised each other for their cooperation since the Russian invasion, which Moscow calls a "special operation". "The UK and our international partners stand united in condemning the Russian government’s reprehensible actions in Ukraine and calling for the Kremlin to stop the war," a British government spokesperson said in response to Moscow's decision to bar Johnson and other British politicians.

"We remain resolute in our support for Ukraine," the spokesperson added.

