Violence during Hanuman Jayanti procession in Delhi's Jahangirpuri

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2022 20:51 IST | Created: 16-04-2022 20:51 IST
Violence broke out in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area on Saturday as stones were pelted at a procession taken out on Hanuman Jayanti, officials said. Several police personnel are injured and some vehicles were torched, they said.

''A clash broke out between two communities. But we have deployed adequate forces and senior officers are also at the spot. The situation is being brought under control now,'' said a senior police officer.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said it is the Centre's responsibility to ensure peace is maintained in the national capital.

''I also appeal to the people to maintain peace and order,'' he told reporters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

