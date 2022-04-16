Jahangirpuri violence: Shah speaks to top Delhi Police officers, directs them to take action
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday spoke to two top Delhi Police officers on the violence in the citys Jahangirpuri area and directed them to take necessary action, official sources said.The Delhi Police has deployed adequate security personnel including senior officers to control the situation, they said.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday spoke to two top Delhi Police officers on the violence in the city's Jahangirpuri area and directed them to take necessary action, official sources said.
The Delhi Police has deployed adequate security personnel including senior officers to control the situation, they said. The home minister spoke to the Commissioner of Police and Special Commissioner (law and order) and directed them to take all necessary action following the Jahangirpuri violence, the sources said.
The force also apprised the top functionaries of the Union Home Ministry about the violence which took place during a procession on the occassion of Hanuman Jayanti.
The home ministry has given necessary directions to the Delhi Police and is keeping a close watch on the situation, the sources said. They said additional forces were also deployed in other sensitive areas, besides those adjoining Jahangirpuri.
