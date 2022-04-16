Russia says all urban areas of Mariupol cleared of Ukrainian forces - RIA

The Russian defence ministry on Saturday said it had cleared the entire urban area of Mariupol of Ukrainian forces and had blockaded a few fighters in the Azovstal steelworks, RIA news agency said.

Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said that as of April 16, Ukrainian forces in the besieged port city had lost more than 4,000 people, RIA added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)