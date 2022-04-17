Left Menu

Israel police enter flashpoint Jerusalem holy site, arrest 2

Israeli police have entered the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, a sensitive Jerusalem holy site, two days after clashes with Palestinians.The police cleared Palestinians out of the sprawling esplanade outside the mosque itself early Sunday, while dozens of Palestinians remained inside the building.The police arrested at least two Palestinians. The site is the third holiest in Islam and the holiest for Jews, who refer to it as the Temple Mount.

PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 17-04-2022 10:51 IST | Created: 17-04-2022 10:46 IST
Israeli police have entered the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, a sensitive Jerusalem holy site, two days after clashes with Palestinians.

The police cleared Palestinians out of the sprawling esplanade outside the mosque itself early Sunday, while dozens of Palestinians remained inside the building.

The police arrested at least two Palestinians. They appeared to have cleared out the plaza to allow a group of around 30 Jewish visitors to enter. The site is the third holiest in Islam and the holiest for Jews, who refer to it as the Temple Mount. It has long been a flashpoint for Israeli-Palestinian violence.

