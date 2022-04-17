Left Menu

Maha: Three held with MD drug in Palghar district

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 17-04-2022 10:50 IST | Created: 17-04-2022 10:47 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Three persons were arrested and MD drugs worth Rs 7.04 lakh were seized from them in Palghar district of Maharashtra, police said on Sunday.

The trio were nabbed by a team of Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) in Nalasopara on Friday. Police recovered 88 gm of drugs from their possession, a senior officer said.

The accused are identified as Ehtesham Mohammad Rafique Ansari, Mushtaq Mohammad Saeed Khan, and Mohammad Nabhi Usman Qureshi, all residents of Nalasopara.

Ehtesham is a habitual offender who was booked in two cases in the past under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act by local police.

