K'taka Minister seeks 'strongest action' against those involved in stone-pelting at Old Hubli police station

Karnataka Minister CN Ashwathnarayan on Sunday said that the strongest possible action should be taken against those involved in the stone-pelting incident that took place at the old Hubli police station leaving four policemen injured on Saturday night.

ANI | Toranagallu (Karnataka) | Updated: 17-04-2022 15:44 IST | Created: 17-04-2022 15:44 IST
Karnataka Minister CN Ashwathnarayan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Karnataka Minister CN Ashwathnarayan on Sunday said that the strongest possible action should be taken against those involved in the stone-pelting incident that took place at the old Hubli police station leaving four policemen injured on Saturday night. Speaking to ANI, Ashwathnarayan said, "The strongest possible action should be taken to send the right message to the people who time and again do not respect the law of the land. We condemned the incident. The people have been arrested."

The Minister further said that people taking law into their own hands is "intolerable" and strict action would be taken against them. "Action should be taken against the people who take law into their own hands and attack the civilians or police. It is intolerable," he said.

As many as six cases were registered in connection with stone-pelting that took place on Saturday night at Old Hubli police station leaving four policemen injured in Karnataka's Hubli, said a police official on Sunday. 40 persons involved in the violent act have been arrested and a probe into the matter is underway.

Speaking to ANI, Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner Labhu Ram said, "Last night, a case was registered at Old Hubli PS, where a complaint was filed against a person for uploading a video on social media; the accused was arrested." "Later, a mob gathered outside the police station tried to damage police vehicles. Mob also pelted stones at police officers. six cases were registered, and 40 persons involved in this violent activity were arrested. A probe into the matter is underway," he added. (ANI)

