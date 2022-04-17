Mumbai: Man on the run for 2 years in murder case held, pistol recovered

A 27-year-old man on the run for the last two years in connection with a murder case was held on Sunday from Ghatkopar in Mumbai, a Crime Branch official said.

Amol Mohan Awte, who has over 20 serious offences against his name including dacoity, kidnapping, was charged with murder by Vikhroli police in 2020 and he was absconding since then, he said.

''We arrested him after getting a tip off that he would arrive in Ghatkopar. We recovered a country-made pistol and sharp-edged weapons from him. He has earlier been externed from the city by Pantnagar police,'' he said.