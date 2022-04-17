Left Menu

Mumbai: Man on the run for 2 years in murder case held, pistol recovered

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-04-2022 21:11 IST | Created: 17-04-2022 21:11 IST
Mumbai: Man on the run for 2 years in murder case held, pistol recovered
  • Country:
  • India

A 27-year-old man on the run for the last two years in connection with a murder case was held on Sunday from Ghatkopar in Mumbai, a Crime Branch official said.

Amol Mohan Awte, who has over 20 serious offences against his name including dacoity, kidnapping, was charged with murder by Vikhroli police in 2020 and he was absconding since then, he said.

''We arrested him after getting a tip off that he would arrive in Ghatkopar. We recovered a country-made pistol and sharp-edged weapons from him. He has earlier been externed from the city by Pantnagar police,'' he said.

TRENDING

1
Afghan officials confirm Pakistan airstrikes in Khost, Kunar provinces

Afghan officials confirm Pakistan airstrikes in Khost, Kunar provinces

Afghanistan
2
Science News Roundup: Chinese astronauts land on Earth after China's longest crewed space mission; Earliest evidence of Maya calendar found inside Guatemalan pyramid

Science News Roundup: Chinese astronauts land on Earth after China's longest...

 Global
3
Best Way to Make Money on the Internet?

Best Way to Make Money on the Internet?

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Chinese astronauts land on Earth after China's longest crewed space mission; Earliest evidence of Maya calendar found inside Guatemalan pyramid

Science News Roundup: Chinese astronauts land on Earth after China's longest...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022