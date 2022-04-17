Four staffers of firm booked for duping investors

Four people associated with a finance firm have been booked for allegedly duping several customers of Rs 4.16 lakh with the promise of high returns on fixed deposits, a Nagpur police official said on Sunday.

As per the complaint of one investor, the firm asked him to open a fixed deposit and promised high returns, which never materialised, the official added.

A case of cheating has been registered and further probe was underway, the Ajni police station official said.