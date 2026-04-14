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Global Energy Crisis: Urgent International Call to Prevent Hoarding

The IMF, World Bank, and IEA have urged nations to refrain from hoarding energy supplies amid the most significant shock to the global energy market. Rising oil prices and geopolitical tensions, especially around the Strait of Hormuz, threaten economic stability. Coordinated efforts are essential to mitigate growth and inflation impacts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2026 02:58 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 02:58 IST
Global Energy Crisis: Urgent International Call to Prevent Hoarding

In an unprecedented appeal, the International Monetary Fund, World Bank, and International Energy Agency have warned against energy supply hoarding and export restrictions that exacerbate an ongoing global energy crisis. IEA chief Fatih Birol highlighted the urgent need for free-flowing energy stocks to stabilize markets.

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva emphasized the dire repercussions on nations in Asia and Africa if countries continued with restrictive measures. The prolonged conflict and export limitations risk intensifying economic disparities and inflating growth and inflation forecasts.

As geopolitical tensions peak with blockades affecting vital shipping routes, oil prices surge past $100 per barrel. The potential disruption of the Strait of Hormuz accentuates global supply vulnerabilities. Leaders from financial institutions strategize on coordinated responses to curtail economic ramifications.

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