Three drug peddlers held with 14 kg ganja, Rs 1.52 lakh cash in Jammu
Three people, alleged to be drug peddlers, were arrested with 14 kg of ganja and Rs 1.52 lakh cash from two places on Sunday, police said. All three of them have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances NDPS Act and further investigation was underway, the spokesperson said.
- Country:
- India
Three people, alleged to be drug peddlers, were arrested with 14 kg of ganja and Rs 1.52 lakh cash from two places on Sunday, police said. Tirith Ram Sahu, a resident of Chhattisgarh, was nabbed with 12 kg of ganja from the Bahu fort area of the city, a police spokesperson said.
He was roaming in the area in a suspicious manner which led a patrolling party to check him that led to the seizure of the contraband, the spokesperson said.
Two more persons, Vicky of Rajasthan and Deepak Kumar of Delhi, were rounded up near Rajeev Nagar and two kg of Ganja and Rs 1.52 lakh were seized from them, he said. All three of them have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and further investigation was underway, the spokesperson said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Unidentified people loot Rs 13.28 lakh from ATM in Gurugram
Delhi court dismisses property suit, imposes Rs 10 lakh fine on plaintiff
Bank robbed of Rs 18 lakh in UP's Bulandshahr
Man held in Latur for vehicle thefts, 19 motorcycles worth Rs 3.80 lakh seized
Bengaluru: Crime Branch detains two for alleged involvement in IPL betting, recovers Rs 3.15 lakh