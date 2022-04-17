Three drug peddlers held with 14 kg ganja, Rs 1.52 lakh cash in Jammu

Three people, alleged to be drug peddlers, were arrested with 14 kg of ganja and Rs 1.52 lakh cash from two places on Sunday, police said. Tirith Ram Sahu, a resident of Chhattisgarh, was nabbed with 12 kg of ganja from the Bahu fort area of the city, a police spokesperson said.

He was roaming in the area in a suspicious manner which led a patrolling party to check him that led to the seizure of the contraband, the spokesperson said.

Two more persons, Vicky of Rajasthan and Deepak Kumar of Delhi, were rounded up near Rajeev Nagar and two kg of Ganja and Rs 1.52 lakh were seized from them, he said. All three of them have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and further investigation was underway, the spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)