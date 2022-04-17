Left Menu

J-K Police arrests terrorist associate in Handwara

Jammu and Kashmir Police along with security forces on Sunday arrested a terrorist associate in Handwara along with arms and ammunition.

ANI | Handwara (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 17-04-2022 23:06 IST | Created: 17-04-2022 23:06 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Police along with security forces on Sunday arrested a terrorist associate in Handwara along with arms and ammunition. The Police along with 15 Rashtriya Rifles at a checkpoint established at Sonmullah Crossing intercepted a suspicious person who on seeing joint naka party tried to flee from the spot but the alert party apprehended him tactfully.

He has been identified as Bashir Ahmad Kumar, the official release by the police stated. During his personal search, incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including one Chinese Pistol, two Pistol Magazines, 13 live rounds of 9 mm and a mobile phone were recovered from his possession.

Affiliation and involvement of the arrested terrorist associate is being ascertained, the police said. Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered in Vilgam Police Station and an investigation has been initiated.

Further probe into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

