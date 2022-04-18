Left Menu

Mentally ill woman kills her father in Goa, held

Police said Marianne has been living with her father after her divorce in the year 2000.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 18-04-2022 12:51 IST | Created: 18-04-2022 12:50 IST
Representative image (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 50-year-old woman, suffering from some mental illness, was arrested for allegedly killing her 76-year-old father in South Goa's Ambaulim village, police said on Monday. The incident occurred on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday after the accused Marianne Cardoso returned home after attending prayers for Easter, which was celebrated on Sunday. She attacked her father Fidelis Mariano Pedda with a wooden club when he was asleep, a Cuncolim police official said. Marianne's mother had gone to her sister's place at the time of the incident.

The accused has been arrested and sent to the Institute of Psychiatry and Human Behaviour as she was already undergoing treatment for her mental situation, the official said.

Police said Marianne has been living with her father after her divorce in the year 2000. The immediate trigger behind the murder cannot be known, the official said. Police have registered a case of murder and further investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

