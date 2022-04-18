6 killed in 3 separate road accidents in Jharkhand

At least six persons were killed in three separate road accidents in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum, Seraikela-Kharswan and Chatra districts in the last 24 hours, police said on Monday.

Two vegetable vendors were killed when their two-wheeler hit a stationary truck near Raipur village on Kandra-Chowka Road under Kandra police station of Seraikela-Kharswan district on Monday morning, a police officer said.

The two persons identified as Salkhan Majhi and Naga Tudu died on the spot, police said.

In another mishap, a 50-year-old man and his nephew were killed when a speeding car hit their bike near Balijudi village under Potka police station of East Singhbhum district in the early hours of Monday.

The victims identified as Bhudhdev Sardar (50) and his nephew Ratindra Bhumij (34) were returning home from a function when the incident occurred.

The local residents gathered at the spot following the incident and demanded adequate compensation to the deceased family members, Officer-in-Charge of Potka police station, Ravindra Munda said.

Later, some unidentified miscreants set the car on fire.

The bodies have been sent to MGM Hospital in Jamshedpur for post-mortem after police assured the villagers of appropriate action against the car driver.

Meanwhile, a report from Chatra district said two persons including a woman were killed when their two-wheeler collided with a tractor near Hapua village under Sadar police station on Sunday night, police said.

The victims have been identified as Alok Binh of Tanda Block and Sandipta Tirkey Of Larkua village under Chatra Sadar block.

While Alok died on the spot, Sandipta, who sustained critical injuries, succumbed in course of treatment in Sadar Hospital in Chatra.

