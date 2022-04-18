Man with knife confronts London police, is arrested
British police say a 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after he confronted military police in central London with a knife.
The Metropolitan Police force says no one was injured in the Monday morning incident, which is not being treated as terrorism.
Police say a man armed with a knife confronted two Ministry of Defense Police officers at Horse Guards Parade, a military parade ground surrounded by government buildings that is close to Parliament and the prime minister's official residence.
Police officers used a Taser and restrained the suspect, the force said. He was being held at a London police station on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- British
- Horse Guards Parade
- Ministry of Defense Police
- London
- Parliament
ALSO READ
Australian landslide hits British family, father and son killed
Australian police recover bodies of British father and son killed in landslide
Landslide hits British family in Australia, 2 dead, 2 hurt
2 dead, 2 hurt as landslide hits British family in Australia
Entertainment News Roundup: British government set to sell broadcaster Channel 4; Shawn Mendes' new song not holding back after public breakup and more