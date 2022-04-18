Left Menu

MSRTC staffers' stir at Pawar's residence: Lawyer Jayshri Patil gets interim protection from arrest

A sessions court here on Monday granted interim protection from arrest to lawyer Jayshri Patil, wife of advocate Gunaratna Sadavarte, in connection with the violent protests by some MSRTC staffers outside Silver Oak, the Malabar Hill residence of Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar.Sadavarte, one of the lawyers representing the striking workers of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation, was arrested for the protest that took place on April 8 and is presently in judicial custody.The police last week named Patil as a wanted accused in the case following which she approached the sessions court seeking pre-arrest bail.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-04-2022 20:25 IST | Created: 18-04-2022 20:25 IST
A sessions court here on Monday granted interim protection from arrest to lawyer Jayshri Patil, wife of advocate Gunaratna Sadavarte, in connection with the violent protests by some MSRTC staffers outside Silver Oak, the Malabar Hill residence of Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar.

Sadavarte, one of the lawyers representing the striking workers of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation, was arrested for the protest that took place on April 8 and is presently in judicial custody.

The police last week named Patil as a wanted accused in the case following which she approached the sessions court seeking pre-arrest bail. As per the police, Sadavarte and Patil had instigated MSRTC employees to attack Pawar's residence.

Patil's advocate Niranjan Mundargi told court Patil was not named as accused when the FIR was lodged.

He said while the FIR deals with the alleged incident of stone pelting at Pawar's residence, the allegations levelled against Patil are unconnected. Patil alleged she was being targeted along with her husband Sadavarte for helping the MSRTC workers.

Additional Sessions Judge R M Sadrani granted interim protection from arrest to Patil and adjourned the matter for further hearing to April 29. The court asked the police to file its reply affidavit to Patil's plea by that date.

