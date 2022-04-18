Woman given spiked cool drink, gang-raped; politico's son held

Left Menu

Hyderabad, Apr 18 PTI A 20-year-old woman was allegedly raped multiple times for three days by two men, including a local politicians son, after being offered a cool drink laced with sedatives in Suryapet district of Telangana, police said on Monday.

Hyderabad, Apr 18 (PTI): A 20-year-old woman was allegedly raped multiple times for three days by two men, including a local politician's son, after being offered a cool drink laced with sedatives in Suryapet district of Telangana, police said on Monday. The incident happened in the house of one of the accused in Kodad town from Friday night to Sunday, the police said. One of the two was known to the victim. He asked her to visit his house under the pretext of some work and she was made to take the cool drink after which both the men raped her multiple times and also beat her up, the police said.

The woman went to her house on Sunday night, informed the matter to her family members and lodged a complaint today, they said.

Acting on the complaint, the two were taken into custody while the woman was sent for a medical examination, they added.

