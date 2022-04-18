5 die, two missing after car falls into Bhakra canal in Rupnagar district

Five people, including a Rajasthan doctor and his wife, died while two children were feared washed away after the car in which they were travelling was hit from behind by a bus and fell into the Bhakra canal here on Monday, police said.

The accident occurred near Ahmedpur village in Rupnagar when the doctor along with his family and brother-in-law and his family were returning from Himachal Pradesh in a car.

The families belonged to Sikar in Rajasthan, said police.

The victims have been identified as Dr Satish Punia, an orthopaedic doctor posted in a government hospital of Sikar, his wife Sarita, who was a schoolteacher, their son Raja, and Rajesh, brother-in-law of Dr Punia and his wife.

A daughter of Dr Punia and one daughter of Rajesh are missing, police said. Deputy Superintendent of Police Ravinderpal Singh and SHO (Sadar) Vijay Kumar reached the spot after getting report of the accident and started search operation for the victims. Divers had been pressed into service to search for the two missing girls, who are believed to have been swept away in strong current of water. The SHO said a case was registered against the bus driver, who fled after leaving the bus on the spot. The DSP said the bus belonged to private company was involved in the accident.

