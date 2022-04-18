Speeches of former SC judge Justice RF Nariman available on his official YouTube channel

Video of speeches of former Supreme Court judge Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman is now available on his official YouTube channel.

His official YouTube channel -- Justice Nariman Official Channel --- includes 48 full-length videos of his lectures on law, history, religion, music, and many other topics.

The channel will continue to upload his new speeches as and when they are available, an official of Justice Nariman's office said.

Nariman delivered several path-breaking verdicts including declaring privacy as a fundamental right, setting aside an IT Act provision enabling easy arrests, decriminalising consensual gay sex, and permitting women of all ages to enter Kerala's Sabarimala temple.

Justice Nariman, the illustrious son of noted jurist Fali Nariman, is an ordained Parsi Priest and among the select company of five lawyers who directly joined the apex court bench leaving a very successful career as an advocate on July 7, 2014.

A graduate from Shri Ram College of Commerce, Justice Nariman did his LL.B and LLM from Delhi and Harvard University respectively, and got the unique distinction of getting designated as a senior advocate at the age of 37 years, instead of the stipulated 45 years, as then Chief Justice of India M N Venkatachalaiah amended rules in 1993 for him.

Justice Nariman, who disposed of nearly 13,565 cases as a judge, was part of the benches which delivered over 1,000 judgements, and even a few days before his superannuation, he rendered two important ones having a long-term impact on commercial and political scenarios in the country.

He authored many historic and path-breaking verdicts besides being part of such benches, and one of the famous ones was the Shreya Singhal case in which he struck down section 66A of the Information Technology Act, empowering law enforcement agencies to arrest persons for offensive social media posts, by holding it violative of freedom of speech and expression.

He was part of a Constitution bench judgement which held that the death-row convicts be accorded the open court hearing while seeking review of the judgement sending them to gallows.PTI PKS RKS RKS

