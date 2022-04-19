Police recover 10 pistols, 5 grenades, ammunition in J-K's Kupwara

A huge cache of arms and ammunition has been recovered from Kupwara district during a search operation conducted by the Kupwara police along with the local Army unit on Tuesday. "Acting on a specific information that a huge cache of arms and ammunition has been smuggled in from across Line of Control (LoC), a police team led by Station House Officer (SHO) of Karnah Police Station- Mudaser Ahmad and Police Sub Inspector (PSI) Ayush Sharma, Incharge Police Post Taad along with the local Army unit undertook a search operation in the general area of police post-Taad," said an official statement by the Kupwara Police.

According to the police, a huge cache of arms and ammunition including 10 pistols, 17 pistol magazines, 54 pistol rounds and 5 grenades, were recovered from Hajam Mohallah of Taad Karnah. "Apparently, it looks like a new consignment smuggled for terrorist activities in Kashmir Valley, however timely action of Police and local Army has enabled the Security forces to thwart nefarious designs of the adversary of committing innocent killings at the hands of terrorists in the valley," the statement further said. (ANI)

