Russia says U.N. chief has not tried to contact Putin since start of military operation in Ukraine

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has not tried to get in touch with Russian President Vladimir Putin since the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, Russia's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.

"No one has been in touch, neither through the Permanent Mission of Russia to the U.N. nor directly with the Foreign Ministry," Zakharova said.

