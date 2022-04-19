Left Menu

Negotiation process further 'complicated' by Mariupol siege - Ukrainian negotiator

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 19-04-2022 17:06 IST | Created: 19-04-2022 17:02 IST
Negotiation process further 'complicated' by Mariupol siege - Ukrainian negotiator
Mykhailo Podolyak Image Credit: Twitter(@Podolyak_M)
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Russia's siege of the city of Mariupol has further complicated the negotiation process in the war in Ukraine and it is hard to say when direct talks might resume, Ukrainian negotiator Mykhailo Podolyak told Reuters on Tuesday.

Podolyak said in a written response to questions from Reuters that he believed Russia was banking on strengthening its positions through a new offensive it has launched in eastern Ukraine.

"Obviously, against the backdrop of the Mariupol tragedy, the negotiation process has become even more complicated," he said of the southern port city where Russia has given the last Ukrainian defenders holed up in a steelworks an ultimatum to surrender by noon (0900 GMT).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
5 workers die in mishap at fish processing factory in Karnataka's Mangaluru

5 workers die in mishap at fish processing factory in Karnataka's Mangaluru

 India
2
WPI inflation soars to 14.55 pc in March on rise in fuel, metal prices

WPI inflation soars to 14.55 pc in March on rise in fuel, metal prices

 India
3
NASA telescope hunts for long gravitational waves from monster black holes

NASA telescope hunts for long gravitational waves from monster black holes

 Global
4
NASA observatory captures intense X-class solar flare

NASA observatory captures intense X-class solar flare

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022