Left Menu

CPI, VCK seek to implead in plea supporting NEP

Thirumalavan, in his affidavit, among other things, alleged that the petitioner was distorting the facts.When the PIL petition came up for hearing in January last week, the first bench headed by the then Acting Chief Justice M N Bhandari since elevated to the post of CJ, had wondered as to what was the difficulty in making Hindi as the third language in educational institutions.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 19-04-2022 17:06 IST | Created: 19-04-2022 17:06 IST
CPI, VCK seek to implead in plea supporting NEP
  • Country:
  • India

The Communist Party of India, by its Tamil Nadu unit secretary R Mutharasan and the Viduthalai Chiruththaigal Katchi (VCK), by its president Thol Thirumavalavan, have moved the Madras High Court seeking to implead them as party-respondents in a PIL petition praying for a direction to the government to implement the New Education Policy, 2020, forthwith.

The original PIL petition from Arjunan Elayaraja, secretary of Aalamaram, an NGO in Cuddalore district, prayed for a direction to the authorities concerned to implement the NEP in Tamil Nadu with requisite modifications, after accommodating the suggestions of the Supreme Court in various cases on the issue.

However, the CPI and the VCK sought to implead themselves in the case, to register their protest to the PIL, now.

Mutharasan submitted that the petitioner was manipulating many facts and was trying to get an order through judiciary to deny the right of the people of Tamil Nadu to get the impact of the National Educational Policy, 2020 analysed by the state government by setting up a committee of experts concerned about the welfare of the people. Thirumalavan, in his affidavit, among other things, alleged that the petitioner was distorting the facts.

When the PIL petition came up for hearing in January last week, the first bench headed by the then Acting Chief Justice M N Bhandari (since elevated to the post of CJ), had wondered as to what was the difficulty in making Hindi as the third language in educational institutions. ''If you don't learn Hindi, it would be very difficult for you to secure a job in North India,'' he had added.

In his reply, Advocate-General R Shanmugasundaram had stated everyone in the state was free to learn Hindi through institutions like Hindi Prachar Sabha.

The matter stands adjourned to the first week of June.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
5 workers die in mishap at fish processing factory in Karnataka's Mangaluru

5 workers die in mishap at fish processing factory in Karnataka's Mangaluru

 India
2
WPI inflation soars to 14.55 pc in March on rise in fuel, metal prices

WPI inflation soars to 14.55 pc in March on rise in fuel, metal prices

 India
3
NASA telescope hunts for long gravitational waves from monster black holes

NASA telescope hunts for long gravitational waves from monster black holes

 Global
4
NASA observatory captures intense X-class solar flare

NASA observatory captures intense X-class solar flare

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022