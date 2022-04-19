Swiss to decide case by case on Russian commodity deals

Switzerland will decide case by case whether to curtail traders' purchases from Russia's state-controlled companies under European Union sanctions Bern has adopted that limit commodity deals to those deemed "strictly necessary" from mid-May, the government agency in charge of sanctions said on Tuesday.

"According to Article 24a paragraph 2 letter a of the Ordinance on Measures in Connection with the Situation in Ukraine (SR 946.231.176.72), the ban on transactions with state-owned enterprises does not apply to transactions that are strictly necessary for the purchase, import or transport of various raw materials to Switzerland or an EEA member state. In Switzerland, too, it must ultimately be decided individually in each case whether a transaction is 'strictly necessary' or not," the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) said in response to a Reuters question.

