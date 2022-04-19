Russian media say 120 civilians left besieged steel plant in Mariupol

About 120 civilians living next to the Azovstal steel works in the besieged Ukrainian port of Mariupol have left via humanitarian corridors, the Interfax news agency reported on Tuesday, quoting state TV.

Russia's defence ministry said earlier it had opened up a corridor for Ukrainian forces who wanted to take up a Russian offer to lay down their arms and leave safely.

