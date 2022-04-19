Left Menu

Thieves steal bag with jewellery worth Rs 25 lakh from car parked near dhaba: Police

Members of thak-thak gang, operating on highways, often rob people by distracting motorists by knocking at the vehicles window or often by breaking it open, police said.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 19-04-2022 22:47 IST | Created: 19-04-2022 22:47 IST
A Gurugram resident was robbed of gold jewellery worth over Rs 25 lakh while having some snacks along with his family members at a roadside dhaba on the Jaipur-Delhi highway on his way to Kothputli in Rajasthan.

Police said the thieves stole a bag containing jewellery and Rs 51,000 cash after breaking open the rear window of Victim Sachin Mittal's car parked by the roadside near the dhaba at Kapriwas village on the way.

Mittal, an Alwar native living at Rajendra Nagar in Gurugram, was on his way to Kothputli along with his family members when he decided to eat something in the dhaba. On Mittal’s complaint, an FIR was registered at the Bilaspur police station, police said, adding they suspected members of ''thak-thak'' gang behind this crime. Members of thak-thak gang, operating on highways, often rob people by distracting motorists by knocking at the vehicle's window or often by breaking it open, police said. Though the thieves are yet to be identified, the police said they are probing the crime and hope to work it out soon.

“We are on job and scanning CCTV footage of the dhaba and the nearby areas. We hope that the accused will be nabbed soon,” said SHO Ajay Malik of the Bilaspur police station.

